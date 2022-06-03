Religious conversion not prohibited, forced conversion is different: Delhi HC

Presently, religious conversion by intimidating, threatening, and deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits is an offence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad but not in adjoining east Delhi.



Similarly, religious conversion by using black magic and superstition is an offence in Gurugram but not in adjoining west Delhi. It not only violates Articles 14 but is also contrary to principles of secularism and rule of law, which are the basic structure of the Constitution, he claimed.



The plea alleged that women and children are the main target of "foreign funded conversion mafias" but the Centre and the Delhi governments have not taken appropriate steps to control the religious conversion by "the carrot and the stick" in spirit of Article 15(3), and called on the court to intervene.



"Many foreign-funded individuals and NGOs are converting EWS-BPL citizens to foreign religions by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits," he alleged.



Upadhyay prayed for directions to the Centre and the Delhi governments to take appropriate stringent steps to prohibit religious conversion by "the carrot and the stick" and "by hook or crook" in order to maintain and promote fraternity, assure the dignity of individual, and unity and integrity of the nation.