Remarks on anti-graft bureau: Judge says he was threatened of transfer

Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said he was threatened with transfer after his remark against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that it had become a "collection centre". He said he was unfazed by such threats.

Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner.

Two staff members of the office were arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs.5 lakh in exchange of favourable order in a land dispute.

The court had taken objections as to how senior officers were being protected and only junior staff were being prosecuted in the case.

In a related development today, Manjunath J, the IAS officer and former Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner, was arrested in the same case by ACB.