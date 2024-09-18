Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT: Kharge to J-K voters

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 18 September urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to remember who is responsible for the "travesty" of downgrading a state to a Union Territory when they cast their vote.

Kharge asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a new era of true development and full statehood.

Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers."

Every single vote holds the power to shape the future and bring about an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment, the Congress president said.

"We appeal to all, especially first-time voters, to participate in this crucial election and be the catalysts for change," he said.

"For the first time ever, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, when you cast your vote, do remember who is responsible for this travesty," Kharge said.