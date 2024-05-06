Remove fake content within 3 hours: EC to political parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today, 6 May, directed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice.

This is part of the directives issued to political parties by the poll panel to ensure responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning, in order to maintain a level playing field for all stakeholders.

The ECI reportedly took cognisance of certain violations by various political parties before issuing this directive.

Recently, deepfake videos featuring union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh had been posted on certain social media handles, and were taken down after criminal complaints were filed.