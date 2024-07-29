Remove offending content: Delhi HC to Ramdev on plea by doctors over Coronil

The Delhi High Court directed yoga guru Ramdev on Monday, 29 July, to take down certain "offending" social media posts in relation to the use of "Coronil" for Covid-19.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said he was "allowing" a plea moved by several doctors' associations against Ramdev.

"There are directions for taking down of some of the offending posts and content. There are directions to the defendant to take down those set of tweets in three days," the judge said.

If the direction is not complied with, microblogging platform X (earlier Twitter) will take down the content, the court added.

A copy of the order is awaited.