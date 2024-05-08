Repolling at one polling booth in Rajasthan’s Barmer constituency

Repolling is underway at the Dudhwa Khurd polling station in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, 8 May.

Repolling is being done after complaints of breach of confidentiality of votes were made after some videos showing bogus voting and the voters being denied their right to franchise went viral on social media.

The Barmer District Election Officer has suspended four members of the polling team which had conducted the voting at the booth.

Voting was held in this Lok Sabha constituency in the second phase on 26 April.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said repolling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm at polling centre number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd booth of Chauhtan assembly constituency.