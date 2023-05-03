Representatives of 360 Delhi villages to stand with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said representatives of 360 villages in Delhi, including MLAs and councillors, will visit Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to express solidarity with the wrestlers staging a protest, demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged that the AAP has plans to hijack the wrestlers' protest.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said the wrestlers who brought fame for the country have been braving adverse weather conditions.