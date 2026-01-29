R-Day parade: Navy wins best marching contingent; Maha tops tableau category
The Indian Navy has been declared the best marching contingent among the three armed forces at this year’s Republic Day parade, officials said on Wednesday, marking a major highlight of the annual celebrations on Kartavya Path.
Maharashtra emerged as the top winner in the states and Union Territories tableau category for its vibrant depiction of Ganeshotsav, while the Union culture ministry clinched the first prize in the ministries and departments category with its tableau celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram.
The Navy’s marching contingent, comprising 144 young personnel moving in perfect synchrony along the ceremonial boulevard, was hailed as a symbol of a modern, progressive and powerful maritime force. In another category, Delhi Police was adjudged the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces.
In the tableau competition for states and Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir secured second place, followed by Kerala in third.
Maharashtra’s winning tableau blended tradition with modernity, portraying Ganeshotsav as a symbol of self-reliance. The presentation featured women dancers performing the folk dance Lezim on either side of the float, dressed in traditional attire, adding energy and cultural depth to the spectacle.
The culture ministry’s tableau, themed ‘Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation’, traced the journey of the iconic song across generations. It showcased Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composing the song, a rare 1928 recording by legendary Marathi artiste Vishnupant Pagnis, freedom fighters facing the gallows, and a towering image of Bharat Mata holding the Tricolour. The tableau also juxtaposed artistes in traditional costumes with performers representing Gen Z, highlighting the song’s enduring resonance.
The awards will be formally presented on 30 January at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp.
Special prizes were awarded to the Central Public Works Department’s floral tableau marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, and to the dance group ‘Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India’.
In the ‘Popular Choice’ category, based on an online MyGov poll, the Assam Regiment was voted the best marching contingent among the three services, while the CRPF topped the CAPFs and auxiliary forces category. Gujarat won the popular choice award among states and Union Territories for its tableau themed ‘Mantra of Swadeshi–Self-Reliance–Freedom: Vande Mataram’, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The Department of School Education and Literacy’s tableau on the National Education Policy was chosen as the best tableau among central ministries and departments in the popular choice category, officials said.
