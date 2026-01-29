R-Day parade: Navy wins best marching contingent; Maha tops tableau category

The Indian Navy has been declared the best marching contingent among the three armed forces at this year’s Republic Day parade, officials said on Wednesday, marking a major highlight of the annual celebrations on Kartavya Path.

Maharashtra emerged as the top winner in the states and Union Territories tableau category for its vibrant depiction of Ganeshotsav, while the Union culture ministry clinched the first prize in the ministries and departments category with its tableau celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The Navy’s marching contingent, comprising 144 young personnel moving in perfect synchrony along the ceremonial boulevard, was hailed as a symbol of a modern, progressive and powerful maritime force. In another category, Delhi Police was adjudged the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces.

In the tableau competition for states and Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir secured second place, followed by Kerala in third.