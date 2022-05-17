Rescue efforts continue in TN's stone quarry accident Two persons were killed and two others injured when boulders and debris fell into the stone quarry during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday trapping crane and lorry operators







The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu's fire service personnel are trying to rescue workers trapped inside a stone quarry under boulders in Tirunelveli district. Two persons were killed and two others injured when boulders and debris fell into the stone quarry during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday trapping crane and lorry operators.

The NDRF officials said they are using equipment that can detect heart beats and thermal imaging cameras to locate any sign of life under the debris. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh from the state government and Rs 5 lakh from the workers welfare board to the families of the deceased.

