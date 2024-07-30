Rescue operations intensify in Kerala's Wayanad after devastating landslides

Heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams are being airlifted and disaster relief teams have been dispatched by the Indian Coast Guard to provide aid and succour to people after a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday, 30 July.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 93 people have died and around 128 were injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district.

"As tragic disaster struck at Wayanad in wee hours today, Indian Armed Forces swung into immediate action and 300 Military personnel were moved forthwith to commence rescue operations. During the day, additional columns of Army, Naval teams and helicopters from Air Force were mobilised to assist the rescue and relief efforts.

"All out efforts are underway as additional troops, heavy engineering equipment, Rescue Dog teams and other essential relief stores are being airlifted by Service aircrafts from Trivendrum, Bengaluru and Delhi," the Office of the Raksha Mantri said in a post on X.