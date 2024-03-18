Telangana governor: Resigned on my own, no pressure to quit

Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she had tendered her resignation as governor of Telangana of her own volition and that she wanted to involve herself in intense public service. She has also resigned as lieutenant-governor of Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport hours after Telangana Raj Bhavan had announced that she had tendered her resignation, Tamilisai said there "was no pressure to do so (quit)", and underlined that she enjoyed her days in the gubernatorial post as a "people's governor."

"No, there was no pressure (to quit). I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service," the former BJP Tamil Nadu president said.

She said she had quit the "luxurious life" of a governor and said, "People will understand my love."

Asked what her next course of action would be in the wake of speculation that she might contest the 19 April Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu, she said she would spell out her plans later. "My resignation has to be accepted first. Let that happen, I will disclose my future plans to you later," she said.