Telangana to take up caste census soon

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said a caste census will be taken up in the state soon. He said the government is committed to fulfill the promise of conducting a caste census made during the Assembly election campaign.

The officials concerned have been asked to take necessary action to launch the caste census, according to a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO), following a review of the backward class, minority and tribal welfare departments at the secretariat.

The chief minister ordered the officials to furnish complete details of Gurukul schools functioning from rented buildings in the state, and instructed officials to make proposals for permanent Gurukul buildings by identifying suitable locations for the construction of new buildings at a rapid pace. The budget proposals will be prepared after estimating the cost of the construction of each school.

The chief minister also said diet charges, cosmetic charges and cooking bills of Gurukul schools should be cleared instead of being kept pending. The payments will be made through the green channel.