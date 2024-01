Former British prime minister Harold Wilson had once famously said, “A week is a long time in politics.” Going by that yardstick, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, who completed one month in office recently, can take comfort in having broken the mould and launched several initiatives that are widely seen as ‘people-friendly’.

Holding a ‘Praja Durbar’ at his camp office to receive applications directly from the general public to redress their grievances, launching a string of welfare schemes for women and farmers, focusing on integrity and honesty of officers while effecting a bureaucratic reshuffle and directing the police not to stop the general traffic for his convoy — these are some of the measures that made a positive impression on Telangana’s citizens.

Soon after taking over the reins last month, he had signed two files, one implementing the Congress’ ‘six poll guarantees’ — free bus travel for women, pension for widows, stipend for single women, free power, financial aid and loan waivers for farmers — and another providing a job to a physically disabled woman as per a personal promise during his election campaign.

Reflecting on his performance in the last one month, Revanth Reddy said his government has “broken the shackles on the people” and was fulfilling their aspirations by “distributing freedom”. Looking ahead, he announced that his government would soon reorganise Telangana’s districts for administrative convenience. Most people feel the current 33 districts are an unwieldy arrangement.

