Retd air marshal Jitendra Mishra named first CEO of Ayodhya Ram temple trust
Appointment comes after donation theft controversy prompted trust to overhaul its administrative structure
Air marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra has been appointed the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The appointment was finalised at a meeting of the trust on Wednesday, 2 September. Mishra retired from the Indian Air Force on 30 April and served as chief of the Western Air Command. He is a veteran of the Kargil War and also played a key role in Operation Sindoor. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his service.
A native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, his appointment comes amid an overhaul of the trust’s administrative structure following a controversy over the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple.
The controversy came to light in May, when allegations emerged of irregularities in the handling and monitoring of donations made by devotees. A special investigation team (SIT) was subsequently constituted to probe the alleged theft. The investigation led to the arrest of eight people and flagged serious lapses in the management and supervision of temple donations.
Trust general-secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned from their posts in June, taking moral responsibility amid the controversy. The trust later accepted their resignations and appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general-secretary.
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However, the SIT's final report, submitted in August, found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or financial impropriety against Rai or Anil Mishra. The report did flag 'gross lapses' in the trust's functioning, including inadequate professional systems for handling donations, maintaining records and ensuring internal oversight.
The trust began the process of appointing a full-time CEO on 6 July, shortly after accepting the resignations. The move was aimed at strengthening the administrative and operational structure of the temple trust. Several names were considered for the post, including former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra, retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and former IPS officer Paresh Saxena. Mishra was eventually selected.
The trust also appointed three new trustees on Wednesday — Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based senior advocate Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad. Bhagchandka is reported to be a relative of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal.
The appointment of a full-time CEO marks a significant change in the administration of the temple trust, which has so far been run primarily through its office-bearers and trustees. The move comes at a time when the trust is under increased scrutiny over financial management and transparency.