Retd air marshal Jitendra Mishra named first CEO of Ayodhya Ram temple trust

Air marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra has been appointed the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The appointment was finalised at a meeting of the trust on Wednesday, 2 September. Mishra retired from the Indian Air Force on 30 April and served as chief of the Western Air Command. He is a veteran of the Kargil War and also played a key role in Operation Sindoor. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his service.

A native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, his appointment comes amid an overhaul of the trust’s administrative structure following a controversy over the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple.

The controversy came to light in May, when allegations emerged of irregularities in the handling and monitoring of donations made by devotees. A special investigation team (SIT) was subsequently constituted to probe the alleged theft. The investigation led to the arrest of eight people and flagged serious lapses in the management and supervision of temple donations.

Trust general-secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned from their posts in June, taking moral responsibility amid the controversy. The trust later accepted their resignations and appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general-secretary.