Retired VCs on warpath against Bengal governor for not approving bill
Education Forum has claimed that the Constitution does not permit the governor to hold or sit on any bill passed in a legislative assembly by majority indefinitely
An association of retired vice-chancellors of different state universities in West Bengal, known to be close to the ruling Trinamool Congress, has decided to approach Calcutta High Court accusing governor CV Ananda Bose of deliberately delaying the bill on replacement of the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state universities.
The association called Education Forum has claimed that article 200 of the Constitution does not permit the governor to hold back or sit on any bill passed in a legislative assembly by a majority for an indefinite period.
"The question is not what we think or the governor thinks in the matter. The question is what article 200 of the Indian Constitution, which outlines the process for a bill passed by the legislative assembly of a state to be presented to the governor for assent, says in this connection," said Om Prakash Mishra on behalf of Education Forum.
He said the forum office-bearers have already begun the process of approaching the court in the matter and discussing the issue with legal experts.
However, the state unit of the BJP has stood by the governor in the matter. According to a state BJP state spokesperson, "not a single right-thinking individual" can support the idea of replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state universities.
"If there is a referendum on the matter, I am sure 80 per cent of the votes will be against the contents of the bill. Even the right-thinking individuals within Trinamool Congress will oppose the idea. No one will support a party-controlled education system in the state. Hence, the governor is adopting the right path," he said.
The bill was passed in the state assembly recently by majority, with 167 votes going in favour and 55 going against.
