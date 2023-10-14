Retired VCs on warpath against Bengal governor for not approving bill

An association of retired vice-chancellors of different state universities in West Bengal, known to be close to the ruling Trinamool Congress, has decided to approach Calcutta High Court accusing governor CV Ananda Bose of deliberately delaying the bill on replacement of the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state universities.

The association called Education Forum has claimed that article 200 of the Constitution does not permit the governor to hold back or sit on any bill passed in a legislative assembly by a majority for an indefinite period.

"The question is not what we think or the governor thinks in the matter. The question is what article 200 of the Indian Constitution, which outlines the process for a bill passed by the legislative assembly of a state to be presented to the governor for assent, says in this connection," said Om Prakash Mishra on behalf of Education Forum.

He said the forum office-bearers have already begun the process of approaching the court in the matter and discussing the issue with legal experts.