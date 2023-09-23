Return looted arms in 15 days or face stern action, warns Manipur govt

The Manipur government on Friday night, 22 September warned people, who have looted arms, to deposit them within 15 days, otherwise stern legal and security measures would be taken against them.

A release, issued from Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s office said that all illegal weapons held by any person or groups across the state should be surrendered forthwith or within a period of 15 days from Friday.

The state government is willing to take a considerate view for the persons depositing such illegal weapons within these 15 days.

"At the end of the 15 days, security forces, both of the Centre and the state, will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law," the statement said.

It said that there have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants/ groups using these illegal weapons.