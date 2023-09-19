Manipur: One among 5 arrested for extortion member of terror group; police warns against misusing uniform

In the wake of arrest of five persons for extortion in Manipur including a suspected member of a banned terror group, Manipur Police has again warned of stern action against all those who were misusing uniform for their ulterior motives.

The five persons were allegedly indulging in extortion from the general public and were carrying deadly weapons including AK and Insas rifles, which were looted from the police armoury, officials said.

Among those arrested on Sunday included 45-year-old M Anand Singh, alleged to be a trained cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Nyon group, which is banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.