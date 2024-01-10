Review plea filed in SC against verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

A review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the recent Constitution bench ruling upholding the revocation of Article 370 as valid.

The review petition, filed under Article 137 of the Constitution against the decision rendered on 11 December, said impugned judgment should have not left the question open of whether Parliament can extinguish the character of statehood by converting a state into one or more Union territories.

Speaking to IANS, one of the original petitioners, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, said the application for review calls upon the apex court to adjudicate upon the vital question relating to federalism — which has been held to be a part of basic structure under the Constitution.

“What other case will be more appropriate than bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories when the President's rule is in force?” Khan added.