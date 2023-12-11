Article 370: Congress disagrees with SC verdict, demands immediate J&K polls

The Congress on Monday demanded immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said assembly elections should also be held immediately to enable people to elect a government of their choice. The party also said it disagreed with the Supreme Court judgment.

Holding a press conference, Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Singhvi said the judgement of the Supreme Court in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370 has decided many issues, but has left out a few.

The judgement needs a careful study, said Chidambaram, noting “prima facie we respectfully disagree with judgment on the manner in which Art 370 was abrogated”. He said the Congress has always demanded restoration of full statehood of J&K and “we welcome the SC verdict in this regard”.