RG Kar: Another junior doctor hospitalised, rest continue ‘fast-unto-death‘

Another agitating junior doctor, who has been on fast-unto-death since 5 October, was on Sunday night rushed to a hospital after his health deteriorated, an official at the medical establishment said.

Pulastha Acharya of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain, he said.

With Acharya, the total number of junior doctors who have been hospitalised in the course of their fasting protest reached four.

Aniket Mahato of RG Kar Medical and Hospital, Anustup Majumdar of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, and Alok Verma of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital were needed medical care earlier after a deterioration in their health.

"Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him," a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told PTI.