Bengal junior doctors continue sit-in, wait for govt to fulfil their demands

Despite calling off their 'total cease work', agitating junior doctors in West Bengal continued their sit-in on Saturday in central Kolkata, alleging that the police baton-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman medic of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Braving the rain, they held the demonstration throughout the night in the Esplanade area.

Some were seen standing there with umbrellas in one hand, while others managed to get shelter under a temporary plastic shade at the Dorina crossing in the area, protesting the alleged baton charge by the police on Friday during their rally from the SSKM hospital in the southern part of the city to Esplanade.

The junior doctors called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals around 8.30 pm on Friday but threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.

They also placed a huge clock at their demonstration site to keep a count of the time.

"When you are fighting for a significant cause, you cannot expect things to be easy. We anticipated better treatment from the state government. The baton charge and the verbal abuse from the police were both unnecessary, and we demand an apology," Debasish Halder, a representative of the protesting junior medics, told PTI.