R.G. Kar: Junior doctors continue ‘cease work’, hold meet to decide next step

Junior doctors in West Bengal continued their total 'cease work' at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals on Friday, 4 October, demanding justice for their colleague who was raped-murdered at R.G. Kar hospital and improved safety measures at medical facilities.

"We are holding a governing body meeting among ourselves to decide on our next step. But we are sticking to our demands for safety and security at all hospitals across West Bengal," one of the protesting doctors told PTI, a day after some senior medics requested them to call off their total 'cease work' in light of the sufferings of ordinary patients.