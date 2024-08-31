R.G. Kar case: AIIMS doctors to protest at Jantar Mantar on 31 August

Doctors at the nation’s premier medical institute AIIMS-Delhi will hold a protest in the national capital on Saturday afternoon, 31 August, to seek justice for the victim at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

Vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) and a senior resident doctor at AIIMS-New Delhi, Dr Suvrankar Datta told the media that they were planning a peaceful protest.

"We are organising a large peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on 31 August to seek justice for our colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College in West Bengal,” Dr Suvrankar Datta was quoted as saying by media reports.

In the wake of repeated physical and sexual assaults on medical professionals, particularly women while on duty, the medical fraternity in the country is demanding that the Union government implement a nationwide protection Act for healthcare professionals to prevent violence against them.

Dr Suvrankar Datta said, “We call on the central government to implement a nationwide protection Act for healthcare professionals to prevent violence.”