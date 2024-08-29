RG Kar case: President's concern on Kolkata is welcome, says Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday, 29 August, welcomed president Droupadi Murmu's statement, voicing her concerns over the recent rape and murder case at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

However, he also emphasised the importance of addressing women's safety issues not just in one state but across the country, including the instances in UP's Farrukhabad and Maharashtra's Badlapur.

"We welcome the president's concern on this matter. However, we would also like to highlight that women's safety is a critical issue not only in Bengal but in many other places across the country, including Farrukhabad, Maharashtra, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam," Khera stated.

Referring to a recent incident, he said, "Recently, the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in Farrukhabad and were hurriedly cremated. The President should have raised all these cases in her letter so it doesn't seem that she is focusing on one state and not the whole country."