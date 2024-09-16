R.G. Kar: Mamata's ‘final’ invitation to junior doctors to meet at 5 p.m.

In an email to the protesting junior doctors, chief secretary Manoj Pant "for the fifth and the final time" invited them to reach West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat at 5 p.m. on Monday, 16 September, for the talks to resolve the R.G. Kar impasse.

The invitation comes two days after the dialogue failed to take off over disagreement on live-streaming of the meeting.

"This is the fifth and the final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the honourable CM and the delegates. In line with our discussion the day before (Saturday), we are once again inviting you for the meeting with the CM at her Kalighat residence for discussions with an open mind," chief secretary Manoj Pant wrote.

Pant hoped "good sense will prevail" as mutually agreed on Saturday, 14 September, that there will be no live-streaming or videography of the meeting given the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court.

"Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both the parties," he said.