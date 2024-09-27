R.G. Kar case: CBI seeks report from Bengal govt on biomedical waste

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a probe into the financial irregularities at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has sought a report from the West Bengal health department on the general practices adopted in case of disposal of biomedical waste in different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

The development is significant amid allegations that a major part of the alleged financial scam at R.G. Kar pertained to the smuggling of biomedical waste.

Sources said that among the queries made by the central agency to the state health department, the first is the time when the central policies regarding biomedical waste were implemented in the state.

The second was whether the state health department had been monitoring the medical colleges and hospitals for sticking to the laid down norms on the disposal of biomedical waste.

Sources said the CBI officials have traced severe irregularities in the disposal of biomedical waste.