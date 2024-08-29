R.G. Kar case: Congress, civil society organisations take out protest rallies
Carrying placards and banners, they demand stringent action against perpetrators and call for stronger safety measures for women in the city
The Congress on Thursday, 29 August, organised a rally in Kolkata to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state-run hospital earlier this month.
Several civil society organisations also hit the streets of the city against the crime that sparked outrage nationwide.
Led by state party president Adhir Chowdhary, the rally taken out by the Congress started from College Square and proceeded towards Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, close to R.G. Kar Hospital where the post-graduate trainee's body was found on 9 August.
In another rally, hundreds of women marched on the streets of Kolkata in "Angikar Jatra" or "Pledge Journey."
Carrying placards and banners, they demanded stringent action against the perpetrators and called for stronger safety measures for women in the city.
Another significant rally was organized under the banner of "Pather Daabi" or "Street's Demand," which brought together people from diverse backgrounds to voice their anger against the R.G. Kar hospital incident.
The protestors shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim and an end to violence against women.
The city had been rocked by rallies since 10 August by various organisations.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines