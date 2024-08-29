R.G. Kar case: Congress, civil society organisations take out protest rallies

The Congress on Thursday, 29 August, organised a rally in Kolkata to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state-run hospital earlier this month.

Several civil society organisations also hit the streets of the city against the crime that sparked outrage nationwide.

Led by state party president Adhir Chowdhary, the rally taken out by the Congress started from College Square and proceeded towards Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, close to R.G. Kar Hospital where the post-graduate trainee's body was found on 9 August.