R.G. Kar case: Court extends CBI custody of ex-principal, policeman till 30 Sep

A court in Kolkata on Wednesday, 25 September extended the CBI custody of arrested ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal till 30 September, when their consent will be sought for narco-analysis and polygraph tests respectively, as appealed by the central investigating agency.

The CBI has arrested the two in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The Sealdah court extended the CBI custody of the duo till 30 September, when the next hearing will be held and consent of Ghosh and Mondal for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively, will be sought, an official said.

The body of a woman medic was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on 9 August and a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged direct involvement in the incident.

Later, the CBI, which took over the investigation as per direction of the Calcutta High Court, arrested Ghosh and the police officer.