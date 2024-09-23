R.G. Kar case: SC to hear suo motu plea on 1 October

The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 September said it will hear on 1 October a case it has initiated on its own following the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing protests by doctors in West Bengal.

At the outset of the day’s proceedings, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala was urged by a counsel appearing for one of the parties that the suo motu case, which is listed for hearing on 27 September, be heard next week due to some urgent reasons.

"We will list it on hearing on next Tuesday that is 1 October," the CJI said.

The top court, on 17 September, said it was disturbed by the findings given in a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape and murder case but refused to divulge the details.

It had said any disclosure may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

It had also sought a status report from the CBI on its probe into financial irregularities allegedly committed by jailed former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

It also said the CBI was not "sleeping over" the investigation and it needs to be given time to "unearth the truth."