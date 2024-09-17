R.G. Kar: SC asks CBI to file status report on probe into ‘financial irregularities’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 September directed the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered last month.

The top court also perused the status report filed by the CBI concerning the rape and murder incident and said disclosing the status will jeopardise further investigation.

Refusing to stop streaming live proceedings in the suo motu case related to the incident, the apex court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom.

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra perused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report and said disclosing the status would jeopardise further investigation.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, sought the stopping of live proceedings in the case. He alleged that women lawyers of the chamber are facing threats of acid attacks and rapes.

The top court assured Sibal that it would step in if there were any threats to lawyers and others.

The Solicitor General, appearing for the CBI, submitted that Wikipedia was still showing the name and photo of the victim. The top court then directed Wikipedia to remove the name of the victim.