R.G. Kar: Junior docs to continue protest till CM's assurances materialise

Agitating junior doctors on Monday, 16 September, night said they would continue their ‘cease work’ and demonstration till all the promises made to them by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over their demands materialise.

The medics also hailed Banerjee’s announcement about removing Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal from the post, describing it as their moral victory.

"We will continue with our 'cease work' and demonstration at the ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ (health department headquarters) till the promises made by the CM materialise. We also look forward to Tuesday's hearing in the Supreme Court in connection with the R.G. Kar rape-murder case,” one of the agitating doctors said.

The junior doctors said they would hold a meeting after the hearing on Tuesday and take a call on their ‘cease work’ and demonstration.