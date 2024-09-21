R.G. Kar case: Junior doctors resume duties partially after 42 days

Junior doctors on Saturday morning, 21 September, rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days.

They were on 'cease work' agitation in protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The junior doctors rejoined their duties in essential and emergency services at all state-run hospitals but not in the outpatient department (OPD).

"We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have started returning to their respective departments since this morning only in essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. Please do not forget that this is only a partial resumption of duties," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told PTI.