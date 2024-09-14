RG Kar case: People offer food, umbrellas to agitating doctors

Forty-year-old Arpan Maity, a practising physician and an alumnus of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was busy collecting food items, clothes, raincoats, umbrellas and other materials at a makeshift counter near the state health department headquarters where thousands of medics have been staging a sit-in for the last five days.

From cots, bed sheets and raincoats to large umbrellas and food packets, the agitators are flooded with items from common people, Maity told PTI at the agitation site.

"Till 2 pm on Saturday, 3,000 food packets have been served for free to people, not only to the protestors but also to local hawkers, rickshaw-pullers, autorickshaw drivers, journalists and other those who have come to the site to express solidarity with the movement," he said.

Prajakta Sikdar, another volunteer who is dividing her time between raising slogans and manning one of the four counters at the protest site, said that till 1.30 pm on Saturday, she had distributed around 600 vegetarian food packets among the people.

"Please don't hesitate... Tell me what you want, we have prepared all these packets for you. If you want to have cakes or other refreshments, that is also available," she was heard telling a person.

A taxi driver was seen unloading hundreds of packets of food from the vehicle's boot, while three people in another vehicle were seen bringing folding cots to the site.