R.G. Kar case: Statements of two crucial witnesses to be recorded today

The statements of two crucial witnesses in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital are slated to be recorded on Monday, 18 November, at a special court in Kolkata where the hearing in the matter is taking place on a daily and fast-track basis.

Sources aware of the development said that one of the two crucial witnesses whose statement is slated to be recorded is the judicial magistrate in whose presence the inquest of the victim's body was done.

The second crucial witness whose statement will also be recorded at the special court is the videographer who had done the video-recording of the inquest and post-mortem of the body.

However, the entire hearing process will be held in camera, where none other than those related to the case will be allowed to be present within the courtroom.

The trial process in the rape and murder case started on 11 November and since the very first day, the hearing has been in-camera in nature. Till now the witnesses of nine persons, including the parents of the victim have been recorded at the special court, said sources.