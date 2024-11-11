R.G. Kar case: Trial to start in special Kolkata court today

The trial in the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal in August will start at a special court on Monday, 11 November.

The process of framing of charge in the matter against the "sole prime accused", civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was completed on 4 November following which Monday was scheduled for the date of the beginning of the trial process.

The trial will be conducted on a fast-track and daily basis.

It will start 94 days after the body of the junior doctor was discovered at a seminar hall within the R.G. Kar premises on the morning of 9 August.