R.G. Kar: CBI gets clues of ‘influential nexus’ of Sandip Ghosh from his gadget

CBI officials probing the financial scam at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have traced crucial clues of the “influential nexus” of its former and controversial principal Sandip Ghosh from his two mobile phones and two laptops.

Besides mobile phones and laptops, some similar clues have also been obtained from the desktop at Ghosh’s office at R.G. Kar College and the paper documents seized from there, sources aware of the development said.

Investigation so far, sources added, has revealed a three-tier nexus in the R.G. Kar financial case, where the first tier involves these politically influential patrons of Ghosh which made him so desperate.

While Ghosh and his extremely close associates were in the second tier in the case, the third and final tier involved those contractors and suppliers to R.G. Kar who were extremely close confidants of Ghosh.