R.G. Kar: CBI questions senior govt doctor; court extends custody of 44 accused in vandalism

The CBI on Wednesday, 18 September questioned a senior government doctor in connection with its investigation into the rape-murder of the medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Dr Anjan Adhikari, the medical superintendent-cum-vice principal (MSVP) of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, was questioned by the CBI at its office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, they said.

He was summoned for questioning after CBI officers found his phone number in the call list of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, who is also the chairman of the patient welfare committee of the RG Kar hospital, they added.

"He was asked about his relationship with Sudipto Roy, and what subjects they used to talk," a CBI officer said.

While coming out of the CBI office after the questioning ended around 9.15 pm, Adhikari told reporters that no specific question was asked about the RG Kar hospital case.