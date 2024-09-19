R.G. Kar case: Doctors' strike continues as second round of talks remain inconclusive

The second round of talks between junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government on Wednesday, 18 September failed to break the medics' strike over the RG Kar issue, following the state's refusal to give written minutes of the meeting, the doctors alleged.

After the meeting, the medics announced they will continue with their agitation and 'cease work' movement till the government issues written directives on the safety of doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the meeting.

"While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude," Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said.

"We will send an email tomorrow detailing our demands based on which the government has assured it will issue directives. We will continue our agitation and take a call on it if and when those directives are issued," Mahato said.

The state also refused to accept the doctors' demand to initiate a departmental inquiry against health secretary N S Nigam in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of an R G Kar hospital PG trainee.

The state capital has been rocked with massive protests ever since the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor and subsequent allegations of widespread corruption at government healthcare facilities and arm-twisting of students and trainee doctors, leading to demands for an action against the health secretary.

This was the second round of talks between the medics and the state government in 48 hours. The first round was held with chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence on Monday, 16 September.