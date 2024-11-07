R.G. Kar: Father of deceased doctor says Amit Shah called him for meeting

The father of the deceased woman medic of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital said he has spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah who has called him for a meeting.

He, however, declined to divulge much about his talks with Shah and when and where the meeting would be held.

"I have spoken to him (Amit Shah). He has called me (for a meeting). I cannot talk much about it, but the meeting will take place," the father of the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Hospital told reporters on Wednesday.

The parents of the victim had earlier written to Shah on 22 October requesting for an appointment to guide and help them get justice.