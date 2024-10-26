R.G. Kar financial fraud: Health dept to initiate probe against 2 senior docs

West Bengal Health Department will initiate a departmental probe against two senior doctors and members of the medico-academic faculty of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital based on the recommendations of the CBI, investigating the multi-crore financial irregularities in the institution.

Sources aware of the development said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had forwarded a communique to the state health department recently stating that both these doctors were within the ambit of the probe in the financial irregularities case and that the state government should also start a departmental probe against both of them.

Both these doctors, sources added, are attached to the medicine department of the said hospital.

The sources said that the State health department has acknowledged receipts of the communication from CBI, and in the reply, had given a positive signal to initiate a departmental probe into the matter.