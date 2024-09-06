RG Kar Hospital: ED raids ex-principal's residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on 6 September at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with an alleged financial scam, as per various media reports.

This comes amid growing scrutiny surrounding Ghosh’s involvement in both the rape and murder of the trainee doctor and financial irregularities at the hospital.

The ED’s investigation is focusing on the financial misconduct at RG Kar Hospital during Ghosh’s tenure, with charges being filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources from the ED confirmed that officers arrived at Ghosh’s Kolkata residence early Friday morning, as per Mint.

The probe is linked to an alleged corruption scheme involving hospital vendors and other staff members.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier taken Ghosh into custody for questioning, particularly about his involvement in the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor at the hospital.

A Kolkata court recently ordered Ghosh and the three co-accused to be held in CBI custody for eight days as investigations continue into the financial scandal.

The CBI had initially requested 10 days of custody, citing a “large nexus” in the corruption case that needed further examination, reported Hindustan Times.