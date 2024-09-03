Former RG Kar principal sent to 8-day CBI custody

A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday, 3 September sent R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh, arrested over alleged financial irregularities at the state-run college, to eight days Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Ghosh was arrested on Monday evening, 2 September by the CBI.

Although the CBI sought 10-day remand of Ghosh on the grounds that he needed to be interrogated further to get more details relating to the financial irregularities, the court ultimately granted eight days of custody.

The CBI counsel informed the court that there was a major racket at the medical institution and Ghosh was an important constituent of it, so he needed to be interrogated at length to reach the others involved.

On Tuesday, as Ghosh was being taken to the special court from the central agency’s Nizam Palace office, a huge crowd gathered outside and started shouting "thief, thief".