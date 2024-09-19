R.G. Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's medical registration cancelled

West Bengal Medical Council on Wednesday evening, 18 September, announced the cancellation of the medical registration of the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police also announced the suspension of inspector Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station.

Both Ghosh and Mondal are currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following an investigation against them about misleading the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G Kar as well as for making attempts to tamper with the evidence.

Sources said that the suspension was inevitable since any government official or staff against whom any investigation agency initiates any criminal investigation case and remains in custody for 48 hours or more has to be suspended.