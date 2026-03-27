RG Kar hospital lift death probe finds operators drunk and untrained

An investigation into the fatal lift accident at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has found that all three elevator operators on duty at the time were intoxicated and lacked basic training, raising serious concerns over safety standards at the state-run facility.

According to officials familiar with the probe, the operators, who were on duty on the night of 20 March, were under the influence of alcohol to such an extent that they were unable to carry out their responsibilities. The incident led to the death of Arup Bandopadhyay, who became trapped in a lift in the trauma care unit building.

Investigators said the accident could have occurred in any of the elevators in the building, as those assigned to operate them were in no condition to respond to emergencies. All three operators have since been taken into police custody.

During questioning, the men reportedly admitted that they had received no formal training before being assigned their duties, having joined the hospital only about a month prior to the incident. Authorities believe that a combination of inexperience and intoxication significantly hampered any chance of rescuing the victim.