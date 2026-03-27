RG Kar hospital lift death probe finds operators drunk and untrained
Investigation in 20 March incident reveals safety lapses and mismanagement on night shift in Kolkata facility
An investigation into the fatal lift accident at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has found that all three elevator operators on duty at the time were intoxicated and lacked basic training, raising serious concerns over safety standards at the state-run facility.
According to officials familiar with the probe, the operators, who were on duty on the night of 20 March, were under the influence of alcohol to such an extent that they were unable to carry out their responsibilities. The incident led to the death of Arup Bandopadhyay, who became trapped in a lift in the trauma care unit building.
Investigators said the accident could have occurred in any of the elevators in the building, as those assigned to operate them were in no condition to respond to emergencies. All three operators have since been taken into police custody.
During questioning, the men reportedly admitted that they had received no formal training before being assigned their duties, having joined the hospital only about a month prior to the incident. Authorities believe that a combination of inexperience and intoxication significantly hampered any chance of rescuing the victim.
Officials added that the operators failed to take even basic emergency measures, such as attempting to access the lift from the basement or forcing open the doors from outside, actions that could have aided in a timely rescue.
CCTV footage reviewed as part of the investigation showed that none of the operators was present near the elevators after midnight, further highlighting lapses in supervision and accountability during night shifts.
Sources involved in the inquiry also indicated that the accused claimed alcohol consumption during night duty was common among sections of the non-medical support staff, pointing to a broader issue within the system.
The case has also drawn attention to administrative shortcomings. Maintenance of the lifts had been outsourced by the Public Works Department (PWD) to one agency, while a separate contractor was responsible for supplying operators.
Officials said the contract for lift operators had recently changed hands, with a new agency taking over in mid-February and recruiting a fresh team shortly before the incident.
The findings have intensified scrutiny of operational practices at the hospital, with calls for stricter oversight, proper training protocols and improved safety mechanisms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines