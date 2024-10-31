R.G. Kar: Medics hold torch rally, claim ex-principal may escape punishment

Junior doctors in West Bengal protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on Wednesday night, 30 October, expressed apprehension that the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh might ultimately escape punishment due to lopsided investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The lopsided investigation by CBI has kept us as well as the victim’s parents worried that Sandip Ghosh might finally escape punishment at least in the rape and murder case,” said Debasis Halder, a WBJDF representative and leading face of the movement.

The junior doctors along with common people organised a torch rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for the medic, who was killed at R.G. Kar on 9 August.

Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum and several civil society organisations took out the procession from the West Bengal Medical Council's office in Salt Lake's Sector 3 to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1.

Shouting slogans like 'We want justice', the participants demanded that the CBI complete its investigation into the rape and murder case quickly.