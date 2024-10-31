R.G. Kar: Medics hold torch rally, claim ex-principal may escape punishment
Shouting slogans, the participants demanded that the CBI complete its investigation into the case quickly
Junior doctors in West Bengal protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on Wednesday night, 30 October, expressed apprehension that the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh might ultimately escape punishment due to lopsided investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“The lopsided investigation by CBI has kept us as well as the victim’s parents worried that Sandip Ghosh might finally escape punishment at least in the rape and murder case,” said Debasis Halder, a WBJDF representative and leading face of the movement.
The junior doctors along with common people organised a torch rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for the medic, who was killed at R.G. Kar on 9 August.
Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum and several civil society organisations took out the procession from the West Bengal Medical Council's office in Salt Lake's Sector 3 to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1.
Shouting slogans like 'We want justice', the participants demanded that the CBI complete its investigation into the rape and murder case quickly.
"It's almost three months since the incident happened. The CBI is still investigating the matter. We want them to quicken their probe," one of the agitating doctors said.
At the rally, one of the doctors held a clock in his hand as a symbol to demonstrate that time is passing since the crime took place at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August, while others held torches and posters demanding that the ongoing probe by CBI be completed at the earliest.
The agitating doctors at the end of their rally announced their decision to switch off lights and light diyas on the night of Kali Puja on Thursday to unite brothers and sisters.
They also decided to have a rangoli, themed on 'Justice for R.G. Kar', and to observe silence for two minutes to bring all protesting people together. "We will also have Abhaya Sky Lanterns', an attempt to reach her amid our protest," Debasish Halder, one of the junior doctors, said.
On 9 August, the body of a woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar hospital following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim and strong security measures in the state-run medical establishments.
Junior medics on 5 October night started fast-unto-death following the West Bengal government missing a 24-hour deadline set by them to fulfil their demands.
They withdrew their hunger strike on 24 October, hours after a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
