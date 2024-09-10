R.G. Kar: Junior doctors reject Mamata Banerjee’s invite to meet

Taking exception to the “language of the email”, agitating junior doctors on Tuesday, 10 September, rejected West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation for talks at the state secretariat to resolve the impasse over the R.G. Kar hospital issue.

Banerjee had on Tuesday evening invited the agitating junior doctors for a meeting.

"Your small delegation (maximum 10 persons) may visit ‘Nabanna’ now to meet government representatives," an email sent by the state’s health secretary N.S. Nigam to the protesting medics said.

“The language of the communication is not only disrespectful to us doctors, it’s downright insensitive. We find no reason to reply to this mail,” said Dr Debasish Halder, a leader of the protesting doctors who organised a sit-in before the state health department headquarters at Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The doctors conveyed that although the “doors remain open” for talks with the state’s highest authorities, they would continue with their agitation till their demands are met.

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister of state for health and family welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the chief minister was waiting at her chamber for the delegation of junior doctors to arrive for the meeting.

"The chief minister has been waiting at her chamber... We are yet to get any reply from them," Bhattacharya said.

Speaking to reporters, one of the agitating junior doctors said receiving the mail from Nigam is an “insult for us”, as they have been seeking his resignation over the RG Kar hospital issue.