R.G. Kar mass resignations not legally acceptable: Bengal government

The event of the state government making its stand clear on the mass resignation comes on a day when the fast-unto-death agitation by the junior doctors has entered the eighth day. While eight junior doctors are fasting at a dais at Esplanade in central Kolkata, two are doing the same within the campus of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) at Siliguri in Darjeeling district.

The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) national president, R.V. Asokan, who came to West Bengal on Friday, 11 October, and met the doctors on a hunger strike, said that the protests by the junior doctors are not in self-interest but in the larger public interest.

However, at the same time, he requested the fasting doctors to withdraw their agitation, saying, "Life comes first."

Meanwhile, doctors at different private hospitals in West Bengal have also decided to join the protests.

A group of doctors attached to different private hospitals reached the dais of the fast-unto-death agitation by eight junior doctors on Saturday, 12 October, and announced that they would be commence partial cease-work for 48 hours from Monday.

"The partial cease-work will start from 6 a.m. on Monday (14 October) and continue to 6 a.m. on Wednesday (16 October). During this period, only the emergency medical services in these private hospitals will be made available," said a doctor attached to a leading private hospital in Kolkata.