RG Kar: 50 senior doctors’ ‘mass resignation’ over untenable conditions

The letter then urges the state government ‘to come into reconciliation with the protesting doctors and the ones who are sitting on indefinite hunger strike immediately’.

The letter has been addressed to the state's director of medical education, who is the ex-officio secretary to the West Bengal government's department of health and family welfare.

One senior doctor interviewed by the Indian Express claimed the action was necessitated by the state government's apparently being “oblivious to the deteriorating conditions” of the hospital and the band of junior doctors that have begun a hunger strike.

“If the situation demands, we will also go for individual resignations,” this senior doctor was cited as saying.

The junior doctors who have been protesting with a cease-work call since the rape and murder of a young doctor on 13 August have announced a nationwide hunger strike for 9 October, Wednesday, expecting solidarity from colleagues across the country.

The six doctors currently on ‘indefinite’ hunger strike have reportedly been at it for 70 hours, they claim.