R.G. Kar: Protesting Bengal doctors allege gaps in CBI charge sheet

Protesting junior doctors from West Bengal government hospitals on Tuesday, 5 November, alleged there were several gaps in the CBI charge sheet filed in the R.G. Kar Hospital murder-cum-rape of their colleague.

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), an umbrella body of the junior medic spearheading the agitation to demand justice for the victim of the 9 August incident, demanded answers on what it claimed to be an inordinate delay in sending samples from the crime scene for forensic test.

“Why did it take five days to send the evidence for forensic examination from the date collection?” asked a representative of the protesters, referring to alleged lack of answers on critical issues in the charge sheet.

The agitating medics have questioned the federal agency’s first set of charges, filed against prime accused Sanjay Roy last month, just a week before a hearing in CBI special court on 11 November.