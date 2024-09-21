R.G. Kar ‘scam’: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the financial irregularities in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have detected severe flaws in the medicine procurement system of the medical facility under its former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Sources aware of the development said that during the process of procurement of medicines from outside agencies, the essential aspect of the technical evaluation of all the bidders was ignored.

As per protocol, the technical evaluation is the first step in shortlisting the bidders based on their relevant expertise and reputation in the supply of medicines to reputed medical institutions.

The bidders shortlisted through this technical evaluation system are supposed to be allowed in the second stage or financial aspect of the bidding, where one shortlisted bidder quoting the lowest bidding price is awarded the contract.

This technical evaluation part is the most important in such cases since the patients' health depends on the items the bidders will supply.